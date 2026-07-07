11,088 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth $18,708,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 78,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 153.1% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Astera Labs Stock Up 6.5%

ALAB stock opened at $432.74 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $314.72 and its 200-day moving average is $205.99. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 3.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.18 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALAB. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,287,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $569,098,483.24. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,164,441 shares of company stock valued at $526,198,280. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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