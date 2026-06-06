111 Capital Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

111 Capital lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,476 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $3,645,427,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $303.28 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $346.19. The stock has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.22 and a 200-day moving average of $226.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research boosted their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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