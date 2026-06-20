11,139 Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN Acquired by Advisortrust Partners LLC

Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,139 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000. Amgen makes up approximately 1.6% of Advisortrust Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $337.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $340.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.83 and a 1 year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here