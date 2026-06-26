112,424 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Purchased by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,424 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000. Viavi Solutions makes up about 1.7% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 205.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 320,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $165,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $445,935.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,368.58. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,067,130. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of VIAV opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -210.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company's fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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