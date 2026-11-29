Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Aventail Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.06% of MP Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in MP Materials by 73.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 520 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in MP Materials by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Markowski Investments bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett purchased 2,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $91,577.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 120,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,204,813.20. The trade was a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 55,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 205,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,412,364. This represents a 36.45% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 98,603 shares of company stock worth $3,573,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $76.80.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $147.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. MP Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on MP Materials from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Freedom Broker raised MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MP

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials is a U.S. rare earth materials company that mines and processes rare earth elements and is expanding into permanent magnet manufacturing. Its products include rare earth concentrate and separated materials such as neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), which are used in high-performance magnets for applications including electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and other industrial equipment. The company's principal mining and processing site is Mountain Pass in California. MP Materials was formed in 2017 to acquire and restart the Mountain Pass operation, a long-established rare earth mine.

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