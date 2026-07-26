1,130,000 Shares in USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,130,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,103,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.52% of USA Rare Earth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in USA Rare Earth by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in USA Rare Earth by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company's stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Trabuco sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $427,688.91. This trade represents a 40.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USA Rare Earth Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of USAR stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.45. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded USA Rare Earth from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of USA Rare Earth from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.83.

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About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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