11,310 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Acquired by Torrey Payne Wealth Management LLC

Torrey Payne Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,310 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Torrey Payne Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 3.1%

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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