11,342 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Acquired by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. GE Aerospace makes up about 0.2% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. President Capital cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $421.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.88.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $353.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $261.71 and a 52 week high of $382.97. The firm's fifty day moving average is $341.50 and its 200 day moving average is $319.64. The firm has a market cap of $367.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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