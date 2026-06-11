11,382 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 3.0%

HWM stock opened at $249.44 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $252.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here