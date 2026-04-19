11,390 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,390 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 490.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2,836.4% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

A stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.12 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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