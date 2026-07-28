114,347 Shares in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI Acquired by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,549 shares of the company's stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 273,884 shares of the company's stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,667,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Element Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

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Element Solutions Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. Element Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.19 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm's revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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