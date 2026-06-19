11,439 Shares in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Bought by McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,439 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.2% of McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Article Title

ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Positive Sentiment: The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Article Title

The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view ExxonMobil as relatively resilient versus the broader oil market because of its low-cost, diversified production base. Article Title

ExxonMobil Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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