11,490 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Bought by AG Campbell Advisory LLC

AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,490 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of AG Campbell Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,217,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $277,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,293 shares during the last quarter. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,902,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,338,397,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $349.68 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $408.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $427.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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