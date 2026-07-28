11,500 Shares in nVent Electric PLC $NVT Purchased by Rithm Capital Corp.

Rithm Capital Corp. bought a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. nVent Electric comprises about 2.0% of Rithm Capital Corp.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company's stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,864 shares of the company's stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $149.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $78.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.64. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares in the company, valued at $38,250. This trade represents a 94.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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