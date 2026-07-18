11,523 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,523 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,838,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $259,930,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock worth $477,138,000 after purchasing an additional 642,545 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in HubSpot by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock worth $776,714,000 after purchasing an additional 476,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 560,088 shares of the software maker's stock worth $224,763,000 after purchasing an additional 449,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 1,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $540,411.96. This trade represents a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $224.68 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.08. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.63 and a 1 year high of $568.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $381.00 target price on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

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HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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