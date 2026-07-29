11,554 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,554 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price target on Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 5.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Crown's payout ratio is 20.14%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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