Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

1,167,779 Shares in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Applied Digital logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,167,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,510,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.42% of Applied Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,062 shares during the period. Cannon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $3,635,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $2,674,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLD shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Applied Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The business's fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 5.69.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 52.84%.The business had revenue of $108.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 184,859 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,367.82. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $432,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 208,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,207,795.02. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,175 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital NASDAQ: APLD is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital's modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Applied Digital Right Now?

Before you consider Applied Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Digital wasn't on the list.

While Applied Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 18, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 19, 2026
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks Are Drawing Capital as AI Infrastructure Hits a Wall
2 Quantum Stocks Are Drawing Capital as AI Infrastructure Hits a Wall
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 18, 2026
AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Bounce Is Back — Is It Too Late to Get In Now?
The Bounce Is Back — Is It Too Late to Get In Now?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines