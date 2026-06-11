11,764 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Acquired by Gilpin Wealth Management LLC

Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,764 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $468.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business's 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,029 shares of company stock worth $5,382,699. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Research cut Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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