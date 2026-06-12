118,066 Shares in Vontier Corporation $VNT Acquired by ASO GROUP Ltd

ASO GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,390,000. Vontier makes up 1.7% of ASO GROUP Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ASO GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,897,000 after buying an additional 2,450,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,225,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,318,000 after buying an additional 2,401,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 4,958.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,151,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,299,000 after buying an additional 2,108,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $68,526,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vontier by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,627,000 after buying an additional 1,008,340 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vontier had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Vontier's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 25.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Vontier's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on Vontier in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus lowered Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $36.00 price target on Vontier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNT

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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