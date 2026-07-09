11,895 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,895 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 240 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HURN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $191,223.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,460.75. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,232.24. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.88 and a 52 week high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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