Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,888 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 1,193,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Meramec Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meramec Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the third quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 9,201 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 10,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,167,936. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Harry Kiil sold 1,483 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $138,882.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,718.90. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,203. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7%

MDT opened at $95.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $106.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.940-6.000 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.62.

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Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

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Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures devices and therapies used by healthcare providers to treat a range of conditions. Its products include pacemakers and other heart-care devices, surgical instruments and technologies, spinal and neurological therapies, and systems for monitoring and managing chronic diseases. The company traces its origins to 1949, when Earl Bakken and Palmer Hermundslie founded a medical equipment repair business in Minneapolis.

Further Reading

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