12,000 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of H. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 459 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 483 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,087 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $392,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,944. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 213,434 shares in the company, valued at $35,803,553.50. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 236,658 shares of company stock worth $39,977,159 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock opened at $191.31 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $206.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -546.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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