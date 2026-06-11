120,000 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,070,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Henry Schein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Henry Schein alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Henry Schein by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 105,836 shares of the company's stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,422 shares of the company's stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 168,218 shares of the company's stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company's stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,331 shares of the company's stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The company's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $98,630.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,187.78. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Henry Schein, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Henry Schein wasn't on the list.

While Henry Schein currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here