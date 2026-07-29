120,412 Shares in Shopify Inc. $SHOP Acquired by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,412 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $14,283,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 107.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 15.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27. The company has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.58. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19.

More Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Anticipation of strong Q2 growth: Investors are reportedly expecting revenue growth in the high-twenties percentage range, helping drive buying ahead of earnings. The company’s subscription revenue recently grew 21%, supported by Shopify Plus adoption, enterprise customers and new AI tools. Shopify Jumps on Q2 Revenue Growth Hopes

Investors are reportedly expecting revenue growth in the high-twenties percentage range, helping drive buying ahead of earnings. The company’s subscription revenue recently grew 21%, supported by Shopify Plus adoption, enterprise customers and new AI tools. Positive Sentiment: Confidence in Shopify’s competitive position: RBC argued that Shopify has strong defenses against AI-driven software disruption, while other commentary characterized the company as an early leader in agentic commerce. These views reinforce the potential for AI to expand Shopify’s merchant tools rather than weaken its business model. RBC on Shopify’s AI Defensibility

RBC argued that Shopify has strong defenses against AI-driven software disruption, while other commentary characterized the company as an early leader in agentic commerce. These views reinforce the potential for AI to expand Shopify’s merchant tools rather than weaken its business model. Positive Sentiment: Expanded merchant distribution: DoorDash’s native Shopify integration lets eligible U.S. brick-and-mortar merchants synchronize catalogs and inventory and begin selling through DoorDash more easily. The partnership could increase Shopify’s ecosystem value and merchant engagement, although the near-term financial effect is uncertain. DoorDash Shopify Integration

DoorDash’s native Shopify integration lets eligible U.S. brick-and-mortar merchants synchronize catalogs and inventory and begin selling through DoorDash more easily. The partnership could increase Shopify’s ecosystem value and merchant engagement, although the near-term financial effect is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Partner ecosystem development: Indian e-commerce agency Marmeto became a Shopify Platinum Partner, signaling continued expansion of Shopify’s implementation and services network but likely having limited direct impact on near-term results. Marmeto Becomes Shopify Platinum Partner

Indian e-commerce agency Marmeto became a Shopify Platinum Partner, signaling continued expansion of Shopify’s implementation and services network but likely having limited direct impact on near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Governance and reputational concerns: CEO Tobi Lütke faced criticism over apparent support for giving wealthy individuals greater voting power, including claims that the ultra-rich should receive multiple votes. The controversy could create reputational risk, though it has not yet altered Shopify’s operating outlook. Shopify CEO Voting Rights Criticism

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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