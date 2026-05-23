1,211,726 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Purchased by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,211,726 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $77,926,000. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 4.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Interactive Brokers Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Get IBKR alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.Interactive Brokers Group's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Interactive Brokers Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interactive Brokers Group wasn't on the list.

While Interactive Brokers Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here