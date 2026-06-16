12,167 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Acquired by LFG Wealth Partners LLC

LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,167 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,183,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,692,290,000 after buying an additional 856,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,703,291,000 after buying an additional 240,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,370,639,000 after buying an additional 5,826,824 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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