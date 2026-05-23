1,219 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $467.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $297.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.67 and a 12 month high of $481.41. The company has a market capitalization of $762.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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