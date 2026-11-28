Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,106 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,242,311 shares during the period. Astera Labs comprises 4.9% of Atreides Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 1.41% of Astera Labs worth $875,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 542.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,703 shares of the company's stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Astera Labs by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,267 shares of the company's stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,386 shares of the company's stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs News Roundup

Investors following ALAB have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Hyve Solutions expanded its use of Astera Labs’ Orion platform in its Apex AI data-center platform. Orion components will be pre-validated for the system, potentially simplifying integration and speeding deployment of AI infrastructure. The articles did not quantify expected sales from the agreement. Article: Astera Labs Expands Orion Role In Next Generation AI Data Centers

Hyve Solutions expanded its use of Astera Labs’ Orion platform in its Apex AI data-center platform. Orion components will be pre-validated for the system, potentially simplifying integration and speeding deployment of AI infrastructure. The articles did not quantify expected sales from the agreement. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary described the stock as reaching a potential rebound zone after a reported 64.6% decline. That may encourage bargain hunting, but it is a chart-based view rather than evidence of a change in business fundamentals. Article: Astera Labs Stock Hits Jay Woods' Rebound Zone

Technical commentary described the stock as reaching a potential rebound zone after a reported 64.6% decline. That may encourage bargain hunting, but it is a chart-based view rather than evidence of a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The rebound follows a substantial post-earnings pullback, and coverage of oversold semiconductor stocks points to continued sector volatility and valuation concerns. Those risks could limit gains if investor appetite for high-growth AI stocks weakens. Article: Astera Labs stock prediction: post-earnings pullback meets a contested rebound

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Astera Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $204.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.06. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.78 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business's revenue was up 153.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 96,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $19,853,909.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,022,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $211,361,722.38. This trade represents a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $904,995.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 92,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,048,297.80. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,090 shares of company stock worth $102,663,347. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity technologies for cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Its products are designed to help move data reliably between processors, accelerators, memory, and other components in high-performance computing systems. The company's portfolio includes PCIe and CXL retimers, Ethernet connectivity products, CXL memory controllers, and fabric switches. These solutions are used in systems such as AI servers, accelerator clusters, and other data-center platforms, and are sold to customers and partners across the cloud and computing industries.

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