1,247 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $406.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $398.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.87, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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