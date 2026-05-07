12,486 Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,486 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,251,183 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $11,256,713,000 after purchasing an additional 408,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $4,318,239,000 after buying an additional 7,037,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,653,966 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $1,386,119,000 after buying an additional 260,091 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,994,674 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $1,228,886,000 after buying an additional 2,216,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,351,010 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $979,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.14. The business's 50-day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is 57.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 113,221 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $15,025,558.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,448,500. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,689.92. The trade was a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

See Also

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