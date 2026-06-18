125,000 Shares in Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. $ALH Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Alliance Laundry makes up 1.2% of Element Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alliance Laundry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alliance Laundry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alliance Laundry from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alliance Laundry from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Alliance Laundry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alliance Laundry from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Laundry has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALH

Alliance Laundry Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE ALH opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $24.95.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.89 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alliance Laundry

In related news, CAO Brian Christopher Sikora sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $457,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,818.65. The trade was a 55.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 298,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,648,373.56. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,500 shares of company stock worth $2,534,585. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alliance Laundry

Alliance Laundry Systems NYSE: ALH is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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