Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,250,553 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,725,045,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $382,342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,719,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of AEIS opened at $207.07 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.37 and a 1-year high of $397.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $644.85 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 12.72%. Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $370.00 to $275.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $391.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Vonne sold 632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.14, for a total transaction of $182,104.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,644,260.78. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures precision power-conversion, measurement and control technologies. Founded in 1981, the company supplies equipment used to generate, deliver and manage electrical power in demanding applications. Its products include power supplies, high-voltage power systems, radio-frequency power solutions and related monitoring and control technologies. These products support semiconductor manufacturing and other markets, including industrial, medical, data center and communications applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report