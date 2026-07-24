125,232 Shares in Zenas BioPharma, Inc. $ZBIO Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Zenas BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBIO. SR One Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 5,037,854 shares of the company's stock worth $182,924,000 after purchasing an additional 126,315 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,523,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,928,000 after buying an additional 789,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Zenas BioPharma by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,715,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,603,000 after buying an additional 853,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,065 shares of the company's stock worth $52,761,000 after buying an additional 290,307 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,402,000.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBIO opened at $30.99 on Friday. Zenas BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zenas BioPharma, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Zenas BioPharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Zenas BioPharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.29.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,144.64. The trade was a 162.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company's stock.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

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