Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558,357 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,252,635 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 1.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $106,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,770,004,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,465,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,416 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $593,075,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,709,532 shares of the company's stock worth $548,800,000 after buying an additional 139,686 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.0%

MNST opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation develops, markets and sells energy drinks and other beverages worldwide. Its portfolio includes Monster Energy, Reign, Bang Energy, NOS, Full Throttle and other brands, with products offered in a range of flavors and formulations. The company also has an alcoholic-beverage business, with products that include The Beast Unleashed and Nasty Beast Hard Tea, as well as craft beer brands. Monster sells its products through a network of distributors and other retail channels in markets around the world.

Further Reading

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