12,539 Shares in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,539 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $277.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.24. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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