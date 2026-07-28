12,589 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Bought by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,589 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $9,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 356 shares of the construction company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE EME opened at $743.81 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $564.92 and a twelve month high of $951.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $809.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $785.90.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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