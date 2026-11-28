Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the software giant's stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the software giant's stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,483 shares of the software giant's stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the software giant's stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Financial LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

These are some of the MSFT stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Article: Can Microsoft Stock Sustain Margins as AI Data Center Spending Climbs?

AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft has reportedly fallen since its latest earnings report amid a broader tech sell-off. A separate report notes that Federal Reserve contacts view AI enthusiasm as a market risk, potentially adding pressure to richly valued AI-related stocks. Article: Why Is Microsoft Down Since Last Earnings Report?

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $43,388,826.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,092,173.98. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 41,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.27, for a total transaction of $20,764,903.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 533,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $265,888,830.48. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $495.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $349.20 and a one year high of $559.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $519.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $610.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Microsoft from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $612.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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