128,322 Shares in Twilio Inc. $TWLO Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,322 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $16,145,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Twilio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Twilio by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,438 shares of the technology company's stock worth $84,837,000 after buying an additional 98,092 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Twilio by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,829,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,798,215. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,559,646.96. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock worth $341,898,467 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.23.

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Twilio Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $191.43 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $238.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 299.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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