12,853 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Bought by Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.68 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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