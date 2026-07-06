12,976 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Acquired by Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.7% of Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $177.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

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