13,028 Shares in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,028 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 22,321.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 34.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Rambus by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 309,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rambus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rambus exceeded expectations. Q2 revenue rose 20.4% year over year to approximately $207.4 million, above the roughly $199.3 million consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.77, ahead of the $0.72 consensus and up from $0.60 a year earlier. Rambus: Another AI Phoenix Ready to Rise From the Ashes of Correction

Q2 revenue rose 20.4% year over year to approximately $207.4 million, above the roughly $199.3 million consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.77, ahead of the $0.72 consensus and up from $0.60 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: AI and data-center demand is accelerating growth. Record product sales, strong DDR5 momentum and increasing demand for memory solutions used in artificial-intelligence infrastructure supported the quarter. Rambus also highlighted expanding opportunities for its silicon intellectual-property business. Rambus Q2 Results Highlight AI-Fueled Growth Strategy

Record product sales, strong DDR5 momentum and increasing demand for memory solutions used in artificial-intelligence infrastructure supported the quarter. Rambus also highlighted expanding opportunities for its silicon intellectual-property business. Positive Sentiment: Management provided an upbeat third-quarter outlook. The guidance suggests continued growth, while Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $165 price target, indicating substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. Rosenblatt Securities rating update

The guidance suggests continued growth, while Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $165 price target, indicating substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings beat and guidance reinforce the long-term AI-memory growth narrative, but the market’s reaction suggests investors may have expected an even larger upside surprise. Rambus trades at a premium valuation, making the shares sensitive to changes in growth expectations. Rambus Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Year over Year

The earnings beat and guidance reinforce the long-term AI-memory growth narrative, but the market’s reaction suggests investors may have expected an even larger upside surprise. Rambus trades at a premium valuation, making the shares sensitive to changes in growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: The immediate pullback indicates a possible “sell-the-news” reaction. Despite the beat-and-raise quarter, investors may be locking in gains following the stock’s earlier advance, while elevated expectations and valuation are limiting the benefit of the positive results. Rambus Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 37,914 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $5,751,174.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 168,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,538,225.02. This trade represents a 18.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 5,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $850,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,100,643.45. This trade represents a 21.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Rambus Stock Down 9.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. Glj Research set a $165.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMBS

About Rambus

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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