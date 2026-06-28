13,062 Shares in Equifax, Inc. $EFX Bought by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,062 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 148 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Equifax Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $158.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.74 and a 12-month high of $275.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $223.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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