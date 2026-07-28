13,186,000 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Purchased by Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,186,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $246,578,000. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 1.2% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned 2.87% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 685,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $12,371,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,388,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,083,750.72. The trade was a 97.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $79,379.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,979.86. This represents a 20.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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