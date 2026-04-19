13,196 Shares in Masimo Corporation $MASI Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,196 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 580 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company's stock.

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Masimo Price Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $178.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.00. Masimo Corporation has a twelve month low of $125.94 and a twelve month high of $179.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Masimo from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MASI

About Masimo

Masimo NASDAQ: MASI is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company's flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo's portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

See Also

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