Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,321,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,122,000. ON comprises 1.3% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of ON at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in ON by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,196,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,796,000 after buying an additional 1,266,666 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,180,000. Finally, SMA Capital LLC increased its stake in ON by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMA Capital LLC now owns 585,076 shares of the company's stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 508,659 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ON Stock Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ON (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ON had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 22.45%. ON's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ON from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG, which markets itself as On, is a Swiss sportswear company best known for performance running shoes. Founded in 2010 in Zurich by former professional athlete Olivier Bernhard and entrepreneurs David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti, the company developed its CloudTec cushioning technology for running footwear. On sells footwear, apparel and accessories for running, training, outdoor activities and everyday wear. Its products are distributed internationally through wholesale partners and the company's own retail stores and online channels.

Further Reading

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