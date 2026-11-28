State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354,878 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,323,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.78% of Wayfair worth $241,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,866,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,813,000 after purchasing an additional 296,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,531 shares of the company's stock worth $77,923,000 after acquiring an additional 328,358 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 242,791 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 305.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 245,078 shares of the company's stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 184,591 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,362,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Wayfair from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wayfair from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $13,016,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,696,491.25. This represents a 52.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven Conine sold 117,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $13,016,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 105,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,371.25. This trade represents a 52.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 554,070 shares of company stock worth $59,832,364. Insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $127.99.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Wayfair's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc. is an online retailer specializing in furniture and home goods. Its assortment includes décor, lighting, kitchenware, bedding, appliances and products for home improvement, serving customers furnishing and maintaining their homes. The company operates through its Wayfair brand and specialty brands such as AllModern, Joss & Main, Birch Lane and Perigold. It primarily serves customers in the United States, Canada and several European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany and Ireland.

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