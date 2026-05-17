133,310 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,839.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. HSBC cut Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $24.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pinterest from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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