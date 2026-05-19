13,396 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Purchased by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $340.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The stock's 50-day moving average is $295.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.63. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

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