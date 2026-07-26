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1,349,826 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Bought by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Capri logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,349,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,784,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Capri as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company's stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Capri by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,303 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company's stock.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Capri had a return on equity of 664.22% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.90) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capri from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Read Our Latest Report on CPRI

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $349,191.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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