13,640 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Purchased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,640 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.8%

NFLX opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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